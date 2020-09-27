Best Place to Take Kids: Racine Zoo

First place: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, 262-636-9189, racinezoo.org
Second place: North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine
Third place: Mulligans Mini Golf & Driving Range, 6633 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
What makes the Racine Zoo the best place to take kids in Racine County?
Nestled along the sandy shores of beautiful Lake Michigan, the Racine Zoo is home to some of the world's most remarkable wildlife.
The walk is easy for kids and seniors, making the Racine Zoo a great way to enjoy the outdoors with family.
We provide immersive animal encounters, interactive conservation education programs and unforgettable special events for all ages year-round.
