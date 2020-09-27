 Skip to main content
Best Place to Take Kids: Racine Zoo
Best Place to Take Kids: Racine Zoo

A young boy visits with an animal at the Racine Zoo in this Journal Times file photo. The Racine Zoo was voted Best Place to Take Kids by readers of The Journal Times.

 Jonathan Brines

First place: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine, 262-636-9189, racinezoo.org

Second place: North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine

Third place: Mulligans Mini Golf & Driving Range, 6633 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

What makes the Racine Zoo the best place to take kids in Racine County?

Nestled along the sandy shores of beautiful Lake Michigan, the Racine Zoo is home to some of the world's most remarkable wildlife.

The walk is easy for kids and seniors, making the Racine Zoo a great way to enjoy the outdoors with family.

We provide immersive animal encounters, interactive conservation education programs and unforgettable special events for all ages year-round.

