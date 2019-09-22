First place: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., Racine
Second place: North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., Racine
Third place: SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St., Racine
There’s no better place in the county to take children than the Racine Zoo and Racine area residents have not caged their love for it.
For the fifth year in a row the Zoo has taken home the Best of Racine County for the best place to take kids.
Beth Heidorn, executive director for the zoo, said she and her staff kept hearing people say “I haven’t been to the zoo in a while” and wanted to change that.
“Our goal was to create a bunch of reasons to come to the zoo especially for family bonding,” Heidorn said. “We’re a great, safe location for people to come. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to come here and feel like you have to spend 12 hours here to get your money’s worth.”
With tickets priced at $8 for adults and $6 for kids, going to the zoo for a family of four is cheaper than going to the movies.
Heidorn said the additions of special events like “Zoo-riffic” Saturday, family sleepovers and summer camps have helped increase the popularity of the zoo along with “some amazing animals here that other zoos don’t have.”
“We’re an accredited zoo so we are as accredited for our animal care and husbandry as the San Diego Zoo is,” Heidorn said. “Although we’re small, we consider ourselves small and mighty because we still do everything that everyone else does that is larger than us.”
The Racine Zoo has animals other zoos don’t have, like Caucasian turs and lesser adjutant storks. “We are one of the only two zoos currently successful in breeding emperor tamarins,” Heidorn said. “We have really special animals here.”
One of the additional items that makes the zoo special, Heidorn said, is the availability of the staff.
“My leadership team is available; my frontline staff is available; I’m available,” Heidorn said. “I think that makes it more personable. Because when people come here they can see somebody that they can ask a question to and they’re going to answer it.”
The zoo is open year round. This year, the zoo will host a Lantern Festival Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. The festival is scheduled to include a display of more than 300 custom lanterns.
“We’re that hidden gem that people know that we’re here but they don’t necessarily know how really cool we are sometimes,” Heidorn said. “You never really know what’s in your own backyard.”
