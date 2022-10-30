Best Place to Find Unique Gifts: Dimples Fine Imports

Dimples Fine Imports, 416 Main St., Racine, 262-619-1780, dimplesimports.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia; 8717 Highway 11, Sturtevant

Midwest Market @ 2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Dimple Navratil has been traveling all over the world to bring unique gift items to her store in Racine.

Dimple's carries one-of-a-kind and affordable items and has a loyal following of customers from all over the United States. Dimple's received multiple awards for Best Gift over the past years. Dimple's takes a lot of pride in providing their customers with friendly and one-on-one service. Hence a lot of our customers have become great friends.

How long have you been doing this?

Twenty-three years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our loyal customers from all over the United states and the Racine community.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Dimple's husband is a Racine native and they wanted to live in Racine to raise their son Zane and that's the reason they opened their store 23 years ago.

What's next?

Dimple's is very involved with the Racine community and will keep on providing their services to Racine.