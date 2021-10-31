Best Place to Find Unique Gifts: Dimple's Fine Imports

Dimple's Fine Imports, 416 Main St., Racine, 262-619-1780, dimplesimports.com

Hometown Favorites

Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Racine and 8727 Durand Ave., Sturtevant

Sheepish, 326 Main St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We take pride on selling handpicked, unique and affordable gifts from all over the world. We travel to many countries and deal directly with manufacturers. This helps us provide items at an affordable cost.

How long have you be doing this?

We have been in business for 22 years in Downtown Racine .

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We could not succeed without the support of our loyal customers.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.