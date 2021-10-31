Best Pizza: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant

Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Racine, 262-632-4408, wellsbrosracine.com
Hometown Favorites
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant has been serving pizza in Racine for five generations. Our signature thin, crispy crust has remain unchanged. We continue to use the same family recipes for our dough, sauce and sausage. Our amazing staff continues to put out a consistently delicious product while using only the best ingredients!
How long have you be doing this?
Wells Brothers has been serving Racine for 100 years.