Best Pizza: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant
Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Racine, 262-632-4408, wellsbrosracine.com

Hometown Favorites

Spanky's Sports Bar and Grill, 485 S. Jefferson St., Waterford

Mike & Angelo's, 6214 Washington Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant has been serving pizza in Racine for five generations. Our signature thin, crispy crust has remain unchanged. We continue to use the same family recipes for our dough, sauce and sausage. Our amazing staff continues to put out a consistently delicious product while using only the best ingredients!

How long have you be doing this?

Wells Brothers has been serving Racine for 100 years. 

