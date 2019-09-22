Best Pizza
First place: Wells Brothers Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Mount Pleasant
Second place: Infusino's Restaurant & Pizzeria, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine
Third place: Mike & Angelo's Italian Restaurant, 6214 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Best Italian Restaurant
First place: Wells Brothers Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Mount Pleasant
Second place: Salute Italian Restaurant, 314 Main St., Mount Pleasant
Third place: Infusino's Restaurant & Pizzeria, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine
Pausing from another typically hectic dinner hour at Wells Brothers Restaurant, Liz Surendonk considered the question put to her: What it is about this place that has made it such a local sensation for so many years?
“I think it would be the love that we put into everything,” said the 40-year-old Surendonk, daughter of Wells Brothers owner Bill Rivers. “We really care about how everybody likes their meal and we try to treat everybody like family.”
The business has become to be one big family over the years. It’s not uncommon to see a modest turnout of patrons at 4 p.m. and a packed house within an hour. Those who drop in during dinner time will likely wait for a table, but that wait is always rewarded with a legendary Wells Brother pizza or a number of other Italian delicacies.
Heightening the appeal of Wells Brothers all the more is the specials that are regularly offered, such as Twenty Dollar Tuesday and Midweek Madness on Wednesdays. The community has been responding for years.
“It’s standing room only on a Friday night,” Surendonk said. “On our $12 Midweek Madness, there’s an hour wait for pizzas, there’s a line out the door.
“We’ve been here for 98 years and I take pride that my family has kept it together that long and that I can help carry on that tradition. I just left the teaching profession after 16 years and I’m going to be here full time to help my dad.”
