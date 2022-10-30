Best Physical Therapist Office: Advanced Care Specialists

Advanced Care Specialists, 6211 Durand Ave., Suite 100, Racine, 262-898-9000, advancedcarespecialists.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We believe that our unique approach to healthcare makes us stand out. Oftentimes when patients face pain, they have to see many different types of healthcare providers which typically have separate offices. Having separate offices slows down the communication between providers and it’s not very convenient for any patient to be traveling from one provider to the next.

Here at ACS, we have them all in one place. Patients can spend more time receiving treatment for their injuries than traveling from office to office. Not only is it convenient for the patient, but the quality of care and communication is consistent. We offer the best and most convenient healthcare experience.

How long have you been doing this?

Since 2016.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We couldn’t succeed without our amazing and outgoing staff. Each and every one of our staff members is dedicated to giving our patients the care that they deserve. The core of what ACS is built on is to create a healthcare experience unlike any other, with not only innovative medical treatments but the personal care of our patients. All of our patients are treated as family and if it wasn’t for our team of outstanding individuals, we wouldn’t have been able to get where we are today.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

At ACS, we’re continually adding new services in order to meet the needs of our patients.

When we started out, our services were very limited and although we were able to help some patients, others required more than what we offered at our facility at the time. This sparked the idea to seek out individuals from other healthcare specialties, such as physical therapy, to utilize their skills in tandem with what we already offered to provide patients the treatments that they were previously missing.

We continually find treatment options for patients that previously were told there weren’t any other options. It started with joint pain and work injuries and now we can help with peripheral neuropathy and non-healing wounds.

What's next?

We are excited to continue our growth within the community by expanding the services we offer. We are adding other treatment programs which include hormone replacement therapy, clinical nutrition based on blood work and a mobile wound care program. Eventually, we will have hyperbaric oxygen therapy as well. We look forward to expanding our reach to members of the community.