Best Physical Therapist: Kelly Bardosy, Arise Physical Therapy

Kelly Bardosy, Arise Physical Therapy

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Arise Physical Therapy is a unique specialty clinic focused on helping older adults maximize their independence, mobility and safety. We offer senior-friendly gym equipment, one-on-one therapy sessions and individualized treatment plans. We are located in St. Monica's Senior Living Center and offer therapy services to community members at St. Monica's as well as in the greater Racine community.

How long have you been doing this?

I have been a physical therapist for 17 years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

The success of this therapy clinic is due in large part to the support and collaboration of St. Monica's administration, board and staff. In addition, my husband and three children give me the foundation and motivation to pursue my professional goals and dreams.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I grew up in Kenosha and often volunteered at Brookside Care Center with my grandma. For as long as I can remember, I have loved working with and caring for the elderly. This therapy clinic is a dream come true for me as I'm able to serve and care for older adults, helping them maximize their quality of life.

What's next?

Continuing to care for the community members at St. Monica's and the greater Racine community.