Best Physical Therapist: Eric Johnson, MPT

Hometown Favorites

Individualized attention is the core value of Motion Physical Therapy. Eric provides true one-on-one care. You are never in a room full of other patients. This allows Eric to really listen and understand each patient's concerns and goals. This is also why we offer a full check of all insurance benefits to eliminate any billing surprises, offer payment plans and cash options. Our patients typically leave their first visit feeling optimistic about their prognosis and the plan to get them where they want to go, whether that is back to sport, back in the garden or simply living with less pain. Our goal is for every patient to feel valued and cared for throughout the rehab process.