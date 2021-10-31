Best Physical Therapist: Eric Johnson, MPT

Eric Johnson, Motion Physical Therapy, LLC, 1600 Ohio St., Racine, 262-995-7291, mymotionpt.com
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Individualized attention is the core value of Motion Physical Therapy. Eric provides true one-on-one care. You are never in a room full of other patients. This allows Eric to really listen and understand each patient's concerns and goals. This is also why we offer a full check of all insurance benefits to eliminate any billing surprises, offer payment plans and cash options. Our patients typically leave their first visit feeling optimistic about their prognosis and the plan to get them where they want to go, whether that is back to sport, back in the garden or simply living with less pain. Our goal is for every patient to feel valued and cared for throughout the rehab process.
How long have you be doing this?
Eric and Motion Physical Therapy are proud to be helping people meet their rehab goals for over 16 years!
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our loyal patients! It isn't uncommon for Eric to treat mom, dad, grandpa, grandma, son and daughter. We have relied on positive word-of-mouth recommendations of our patients to their friends, families and physicians. The best compliment we receive is a referral from a former patient. I would be remiss if I didn't also mention my wife, Carolyn, who keeps the business-side of things on track.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
I've been a physical therapist for so long I don't even remember where my original interest began. That said, I started my private practice because I wanted to be able to spend more time cultivating relationships with patients. I know the success of my practice is owed to communication and individualized care.
What's next?
We hope to continue to serve Racine County and the surrounding communities as an independent, family practice for 16 more years!