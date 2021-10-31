Best Photographer: Elizabeth Jean Photography LLC

Elizabeth Jean Photography LLC, 2045 Quincy Ave., Racine, 262-880-5969, elizabethjeanphotographyllc.com
Hometown Favorites
Robyn Friedrich, Friedrich Photography, Racine
My Daydream, 737 Russet St., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Need a photographer to crawl on the ground to get the shot? Or jump in the freezing lake at 5 a.m. to get the best light? I’ve got you covered! There's not much I won't do to get the absolute perfect shot for you.
How long have you be doing this?
I LLCed my business in 2013.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
I couldn't succeed without my friends. Not only do they recommend me to new clients, but they support me by coming with to shoots to help behind the scenes, spitball ideas for creative sessions and model for me anytime I want to try and practice something new. I also couldn't succeed without my photographer friend Samantha Vaughn with Bops Photos in Kenosha. She has been my second photographer for weddings and boudoir sessions for over a year now and has taught me so much about photography and editing.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Honestly, it just fell into my lap and I ran with it! My sister bought a Nikon DSLR years ago and started doing photography on the side. She joked around and told me to buy one too so we could work together and I did! She taught me so much at the beginning of my career and for that, I am forever grateful. In 2018, I quit my nine-to-five job to pursue photography full time. I was going through a lot of transitions in my life and I thought to myself, if not now, then when? So I dove in head first and never looked back. Photography has become such an intense passion in my life and I can't imagine doing anything else. I refuse to measure my success in photography with money because there is nothing I love more than the joy my clients get from seeing their final edits. I love seeing their reactions, reading their kind reviews or replies. I want nothing more than to make people feel good and confident about themselves. Photography takes a lot of patience, hard work and creativity but it's always worth it when I know that I made my clients undeniably happy by capturing their special moments.
What's next?
Hopefully more elopements! They are some of my favorites. I went to Zion National Park in September to shoot an intimate wedding and have future bookings for Mexico, this year and next. Samantha (mentioned above) and I are currently moving into a studio space in November to be able to create a unique and beautiful setting to focus on empowering woman through boudoir sessions.