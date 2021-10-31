Best Photographer: Elizabeth Jean Photography LLC

Honestly, it just fell into my lap and I ran with it! My sister bought a Nikon DSLR years ago and started doing photography on the side. She joked around and told me to buy one too so we could work together and I did! She taught me so much at the beginning of my career and for that, I am forever grateful. In 2018, I quit my nine-to-five job to pursue photography full time. I was going through a lot of transitions in my life and I thought to myself, if not now, then when? So I dove in head first and never looked back. Photography has become such an intense passion in my life and I can't imagine doing anything else. I refuse to measure my success in photography with money because there is nothing I love more than the joy my clients get from seeing their final edits. I love seeing their reactions, reading their kind reviews or replies. I want nothing more than to make people feel good and confident about themselves. Photography takes a lot of patience, hard work and creativity but it's always worth it when I know that I made my clients undeniably happy by capturing their special moments.