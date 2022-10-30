Best Pet Training: Katie's Canine Klubhouse

Katie's Canine Klubhouse, 5246 Douglas Ave, Caledonia, 262-898-1080, katiescanineklubhouse.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our dog trainers have over 35 years of combined dog training experience and all of them have certifications from reputable dog training agencies.

We see all dogs and their families as unique and help them to create an individualized training plan. From puppy socialization and basic manners to problem and aggressive behaviors, our staff is prepared and willing to help humans and their dogs learn to communicate and build an even better bond.

How long have you been doing this?

Twelve years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We would never be able to help the humans and dogs that we have without the trust and referrals of our clients.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Dogs have always been my passion. I was 10-years-old when I began training my dogs through the 4H dog project. I worked at a facility while attending college and had the privilege of working with some outstanding dog trainers. Those trainers became my mentors and I knew I wanted to help people communicate with and better understand their dogs in some capacity.

After being a part of Racine's first dog daycare and understanding the need to help city dogs exercise, I decided to start a dog daycare, boarding, grooming and training facility in Caledonia.