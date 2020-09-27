Best Pet Pampering: The Woof Dog Daycare and Boarding

First place: The Woof Dog Daycare and Boarding, 5326 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-497-8787, The-Woof.com

Second place: Clover Pup Salon, 2908 Taylor Ave., Racine

Third place: Woofdorf-Astoria Dog Hotel & Day Spa, 1308 18th St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We have the best staff in the business. They love the dogs like their own, and we treat our clients like family.

Our clients are also the best ever. We call everyone the "Woof Family" and we mean it.

We are constantly updating our facility and trying to improve how we do things to have the best possible experience for the dogs, the clients and our staff.

Dog safety is and always has been our number one priority, and we are also as transparent as can be about how all the dogs are doing.