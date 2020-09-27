Best Pet Pampering: The Woof Dog Daycare and Boarding

First place: The Woof Dog Daycare and Boarding, 5326 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-497-8787, The-Woof.com
Second place: Clover Pup Salon, 2908 Taylor Ave., Racine
Third place: Woofdorf-Astoria Dog Hotel & Day Spa, 1308 18th St., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We have the best staff in the business. They love the dogs like their own, and we treat our clients like family.
Our clients are also the best ever. We call everyone the "Woof Family" and we mean it.
We are constantly updating our facility and trying to improve how we do things to have the best possible experience for the dogs, the clients and our staff.
Dog safety is and always has been our number one priority, and we are also as transparent as can be about how all the dogs are doing.
Since opening, we have tried our best to be involved in the community; from collecting items for Santa in a Shoebox — pet edition, to hosting a donation drive for Hurricane Harvey relief, fostering and holiday photo shoot fundraisers for local dog rescue.
Most recently, we had a foam party, for which we did a fundraiser for HOPE Safehouse Inc., a local dog and cat rescue. The "Woof Fam" raised over $4,000, and we were able to have a ton of four-legged friends come to The Woof and play in foam.
We are honored that so many wonderful people entrust us with their best friends.
