Best Pet Pampering: Clover Pup Salon

Clover Pup Salon, 2908 Taylor Ave., Racine, 262-583-3155, cloverpupsalon.com
Hometown Favorites
The Woof — Dog Daycare & Boarding, 5326 Durand Ave., Racine
Katie's Canine Klubhouse, 5246 Douglas Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
This is really hard to answer because we have never thought of ourselves that way. We are forever a work in progress. At Clover Pup Salon, we are always striving to better ourselves, our work and the experience our clients receive through continuing education, industry exploration and conversation with our community. I'm not sure that there is a "best," but more that you need to find the company or team that "fits best" and we are honored and humbled to be considered such a good fit for so many of our furry friends.
How long have you be doing this?
Clover Pup Salon first opened its doors in 2016.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
I think this answer is two fold. We wouldn't be what we are without our incredible team. The love, compassion and dedication the Clover Crew brings into the salon with them every day is unmatched by any. They are the heart and soul of the business and it would never become what it has without them. Similarly, the people of the community who entrust us with their furry friends, who support and encourage us and challenge us are what keep our drive and passion alive. It's because of all of them that we always bring our best into everything we do and we really can't thank them enough.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
I knew from a very young age that I was going to spend my life working with animals. Having spent years working with pets in nearly every imaginable capacity, I found that grooming was where I really fit. It allowed my love of dogs to mesh with my creative spirit in a role where I could spend my time pampering pets and creating beautiful work, while helping dogs to live healthier, more comfortable lives. Over the years, we've built an amazing team full of passionate people who have really built the salon into what it is. Because of them, we were able to creatively weather the storm that came with the shut downs, have discovered, donated to and partnered with some really incredible organizations, and have learned so much about who we are and what we stand for. I honestly can't wait see what direction we grow in next!
What's next?
There are so many options on the table right now, and honestly, the way the industry is growing, the sky's the limit! Maybe we'll see Clover Pup Salon North or Clover Pup's Academy of Pet Grooming...Clover Pup Salon on Wheels or Clover Pup Cat Salon...Clover Pup's Doggie Diner or Clover Pup Reality TV...You're just going to have to wait and see!