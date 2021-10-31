Best Pet Boarding/Sitting: The Woof - Dog Daycare & Boarding

The Woof — Dog Daycare & Boarding, 5326 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-497-8787, the-woof.com
Hometown Favorites
Katie's Canine Klubhouse, 5246 Douglas Ave., Racine
Nanny Beth's Pet Care, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Our staff is one of the best in the business and truly cares for these pups like their own. We think of and treat our clients and their pets like family. We have the most incredible group of clients anyone could ask for and we love what we do! We also try to stay actively involved with the community, hosting fundraisers for local animal rescues like our photo fundraisers with Santa and the Easter Bunny.
How long have you be doing this?
Our fifth anniversary is coming up in November! Our staff has over 50 years of collective dog daycare experience.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
The Woof family! Our clients trust us wholeheartedly with their animals and our crazy ideas for Foam Parties, Back to School Photos, etc.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Lifelong animal lovers, we found a way to do what we love!
What's next?
We are constantly evolving and improving as we have the most incredible owners who don't hesitate to invest in making our facility the best it can be. No specifics, but as always stay tuned...