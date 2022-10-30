Best Pet Boarding/Sitting: Katie's Canine Klubhouse

Katie's Canine Klubhouse, 5246 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-898-1080, katiescanineklubhouse.com
HOMETOWN FAVORITES
The Woof-Dog Daycare and Boarding, 5326 Durand Ave., Racine
Three Spoiled Dogs Barkery and Dog Sitting, 262-880-3161
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
For the past 12 years, our staff has treated every dog that comes through our doors as if they were our own. Paying close attention to details about them and their people to ensure the best possible experience.
How long have you been doing this?
Twelve years.
Who couldn't you succeed without and why?
Our clients.