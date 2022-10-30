 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Pet Boarding/Sitting: Katie's Canine Klubhouse

Best Pet Boarding/Sitting: Katie's Canine Klubhouse

All tuckered out from a long day of playing at doggie daycare.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Katie's Canine Klubhouse, 5246 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-898-1080, katiescanineklubhouse.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

The Woof-Dog Daycare and Boarding, 5326 Durand Ave., Racine

Three Spoiled Dogs Barkery and Dog Sitting, 262-880-3161

 

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

For the past 12 years, our staff has treated every dog that comes through our doors as if they were our own. Paying close attention to details about them and their people to ensure the best possible experience.

How long have you been doing this?

 Twelve years.

Who couldn't you succeed without and why?

Our clients.

