Best Pest Control: Critter Gitters
Best Pest Control: Critter Gitters

Critter Gitters

Employees Brandon Ross, technician/field supervisor, and Ryan Thorell, technician, pose in front of the Critter Gitters' vehicles. 

Critter Gitters, PO Box 044711, Racine, 262-639-2838, critter-gitter.com

Hometown Favorites

Batzner Pest Control, 16948 W. Victor Road, New Berlin

Rose Pest Solutions, 2711 Douglas Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We treat all our customers with respect and our technicians treat all peoples' homes as if they were their own.

How long have you be doing this?

Forty years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We could not succeed without our employees. They are the most important asset in our company. We treat our employees like they are one of the family.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Wally started in pest control in 1976 with the idea of helping people with their pest problems and giving them an option to not have to sign a contract to have pest control service.

What's next?

To grow the company and some day turn it over to our son. 

