Best Pediatrician: Margaret M. Hennessy, MD

Margaret M. Hennessy, MD, Ascension All Saints Hospital — Medical Office Building C, 3807 Spring St., Second Floor, Racine, 262-687-4011, healthcare.ascension.org/doctors/1194759498/margaret-m-hennessy-racine-wi

Hometown Favorites

Rebecca Lescher, MD, Aurora Health Center, 8400 Washington Ave., Racine

Michael B. Schimming, MD, Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin, 4328 Old Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The families and the children who visit me every day make me who I am! They make me happy to do what I do and I feel such privilege to care for them. I always try to remember how it feels to be a patient. I treat my patients the same way I would want to be treated or the way I would want my son or family treated. I hope they can feel that.

How long have you be doing this?

Twenty-two years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?