Best Pediatrician: Margaret M. Hennessy, MD

Margaret M. Hennessy, MD, Ascension All Saints Hospital — Medical Office Building C, 3807 Spring St., Second Floor, Racine, 262-687-4011, healthcare.ascension.org/doctors/1194759498/margaret-m-hennessy-racine-wi
Hometown Favorites
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
The families and the children who visit me every day make me who I am! They make me happy to do what I do and I feel such privilege to care for them. I always try to remember how it feels to be a patient. I treat my patients the same way I would want to be treated or the way I would want my son or family treated. I hope they can feel that.
How long have you be doing this?
Twenty-two years.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our medical assistants, nurses and front desk staff are amazing at Ascension All Saints. They are my family. They are so important to providing quality care and I would be lost without them. I also have an amazing supervisor in my office (she has become one of my best friends). I am also lucky to have some great leaders at Ascension Wisconsin who really push me to be my best and provide excellent care.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
When I was little, I decided to be a pediatrician. I thought, as I got older, that maybe I was not so sure about that so I took a few years off between college and medical school. I even thought about becoming a biology teacher for grade school or high school. I took a job at Medical College of Wisconsin and realized that pediatrics was indeed my calling. So I applied for medical school and the rest is history.
What's next?
I plan to continue being a pediatrician for as long as I can. I can’t imagine doing anything else.