Best Painter: Revival Painting

First place: Revival Painting, 1807 Coach House Court, Mount Pleasant, 262-770-5220, revivalpaintingllc.com

Second place: Postorino Construction Finishes, 1101 Mound Ave., Racine

Third place: Warrior's Touch Painting LLC, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Revival Painting is dedicated to providing the highest level in both customer service and paint/stain projects.

Our customizable and detailed estimating process ensures our clients get exactly what they are looking for out of their project.

Our systems and processes from the estimate to the final walk around with our client are in place to ensure the quality standards we hold ourselves too are met, and our clients are completely satisfied.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0