Best Painter: Dripless Painting

Dripless Painting, 2208 Geneva St., Racine, 262-909-8239, driplesspaintingllc.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Top Notch Contracting & Remodeling LLC, 262-488-4425

Swatch Dog Painting, 262-664-3968

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Dripless Painting strives for quality, affordable and reliable painting services. Customer satisfaction is our number one priority. Dripless does the job right the first time so the only time you call back is for the next paint job. We started this company with the idea of bringing a new vibe to the industry. Our love for painting and transforming homes/businesses is what separates Dripless from other companies. We strive on gaining trust, respect and building a good relationship with our customers.

How long have you been doing this?

Tyler and I have been in the painting industry for four-plus years which brought Dripless Painting into effect starting August 2021.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Without all the support from our customers, family and friends who have been with us since the beginning, we wouldn't be the company we are today! All the trust people have put in us, the people that believed in us and all the love that has been shown have really pushed us to be the best versions of ourselves.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

It all started with some friends and a couple of paintbrushes. This then led to us loving the profession, seeing the customers' reactions after helping them transform their home/business is something that will never get old. We feel what has helped us succeed in this industry is that we have a goal to build a good relationship with each and every one of our customers, creating this bond makes the experience more enjoyable for not only ourselves but the customers that welcome us into their homes and businesses.

What's next?

We always have room for improvements. If you only do what you can do, you'll never be more than you are now. Staying motivated, learning from mistakes and remembering what we stand for as a business is what we continuously need to work on. As for what's next...only time will tell.