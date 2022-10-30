Best Orthodontist: Lenz Orthodontics

Lenz Orthodontics, 1558 S. Green Bay Road, Racine, 262-634-6900, lenzorthodontics.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Lenz Orthodontics has been creating beautiful and healthy smiles in southeastern Wisconsin since 1984. Father-son duo, Dr. Mark and Dr. Mike, along with their incredible team, have been able to change thousands of patients' lives with amazing and confident smiles.

The focus has always been "the patient comes first." Lenz Ortho strives for patient comfort, short treatment times and stunning smiles in both a fun and caring environment. Whether it be with metal braces, clear braces or Invisalign, Lenz Orthodontics has made orthodontics comfortable and fun for all ages. From children as young as 7-years-old to adults who have waited for the perfect time, Lenz Orthodontics thanks the Racine community for trusting us all these years.

How long have you been doing this?

Lenz Orthodontics began serving Racine County in 1984. We have locations in Mount Pleasant and Waterford.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Dr. Mark and Dr. Mike are a father-son duo and enjoy working together every day. But the real magic comes from our incredible team who make every patient experience as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.

Lenz Orthodontics has team members who have been with the practice for more than 20 years and bring incredible knowledge, skill and experience. Other team members who were once patients of the practice and have now returned as team members to provide others with the same life-changing smile they enjoy today.

Lenz Orthodontics is truly a team and together we create beautiful, healthy and confident smiles.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Dr. Mark founded Lenz Orthodontics in 1984 and earned the trust of the Racine County community. His son, Dr. Mike, joined him in practice in 2018.

Working as a father-son team is something unique they both love and enjoy. Together, their passion for the combination of the art and science of smile creation has led them both to a lifelong devotion to the profession.

Dr. Mark and Dr. Mike are excited to share their knowledge and expertise with every patient. Utilizing the latest technologies of brace systems, Invisalign, 3D imaging and more have made orthodontics more comfortable, fun and exciting than ever before. Dr. Mark and Dr. Mike thank the Racine County community for their trust and confidence in them.

What's next?

Lenz Orthodontics looks forward to providing excellent orthodontic care to the Racine County community for many years to come!