Best of the West restaurant: TinCAN

First place: TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave., Yorkville, 262-331-3983, tincanroadhouse.com

Second place: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville

Third place: Michael's on the Lake, 3101 Eagle Road, Eagle Lake

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

TinCAN Roadhouse has a simple mission — provide good quality made from scratch menu items along with cold tasty beverages for a fair price and served by outgoing friendly staff who work hard to welcome our good customers, new and old and make them great friends.

Owners Candi and Tina, along with their kitchen manager Primo, strive everyday to come up with great tasting specials and strive for consistency of all its menu items served to keep its guests coming back for more.

We love being a part of this great community and feel we have found the best place to call home thanks to our wonderful guests who have become more like friends over the past year.

