Best of the West Restaurant: TinCAN Roadhouse

In these past three years, customers have come to rely on us for quality food, drinks and service, which is what we strive to deliver. Whether they are in our main bar area and dining room, or in our back dining area for a fish fry, or in our beautiful banquet hall for an event, they will be surrounded by good people, great employees and great food and drinks. Each day we run a different special to keep our loyal repeat customers interested and coming back for more. We offer a terrific fish fry, and all of our soups are homemade. Our menu has a wide variety of appetizers, wings, sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, steaks, prime rib, ribs, chicken, pastas and more. We work very hard to be the place to be when it comes to great food, cold drinks and excellent friendly service for everyone who comes to the TinCAN! We also get involved & help support by giving back to our local schools & community organizations in the area to thank them for their support in our business as well!