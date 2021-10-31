Best of the West Pizza: Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill, 485 S. Jefferson St., Waterford, 262-332-7223, spankyswaterford.com
Hometown Favorites
TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave., Union Grove
Napoli Pizza & Pasta, 1114 Main St., Union Grove
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Established in 2017, Spanky's has quickly become a Southeastern Wisconsin destination dining spot, located in the village of Waterford. Owners, Matt and Karen Allen, have created a comfortable neighborhood bar and grill that serves award winning homemade thin crust pizza and gourmet tavern fare. Spanky's thin crust pizza is baked in a stone oven and features locally made and grown toppings like, mozzarella, provolone and ricotta cheeses made from dairy milk from the surrounding area and meats and vegetables that are sourced locally too. Weekly pizza and sandwich specials keep the menu fresh and Spanky's homemade soups are second to none. Spanky's also features live music two to three nights a week, from local and regional musicians. We pride ourselves on exceptional customer service, greeting new guests like old friends. Spanky's is also veteran owned and we do all we can to support our local vets and community organizations. Stop into Spanky's and check us out!
How long have you be doing this?
Three years and nine months.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
We wouldn't be successful without our amazing staff. We started our business with six staff members including my wife and I and we now have over 35 employees and they are like family to us.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
When we moved to Waterford from Ohio in 2000, we couldn't find pizza like we grew up on unless we drove to Racine or Milwaukee. We talked about opening up a bar and grill that featured our style of pizza for years, but with our careers and young children at the time, it would have been hard to pull off. As time went on and careers changed we had the opportunity to jump into this business. We took over an older bar that needed a kitchen and a lot of TLC. When we opened the business we focused on customer service and serving good sandwiches and appetizers...and without a pizza oven, we sold those customers on the pizza that would soon be coming. In the summer of 2018 we added onto the small kitchen and added a pizza oven...the rest is history. Business took off and sales continue to increase as the word has spread about our pizza. We are very fortunate.
What's next?