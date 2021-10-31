Best of the West Pizza: Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

When we moved to Waterford from Ohio in 2000, we couldn't find pizza like we grew up on unless we drove to Racine or Milwaukee. We talked about opening up a bar and grill that featured our style of pizza for years, but with our careers and young children at the time, it would have been hard to pull off. As time went on and careers changed we had the opportunity to jump into this business. We took over an older bar that needed a kitchen and a lot of TLC. When we opened the business we focused on customer service and serving good sandwiches and appetizers...and without a pizza oven, we sold those customers on the pizza that would soon be coming. In the summer of 2018 we added onto the small kitchen and added a pizza oven...the rest is history. Business took off and sales continue to increase as the word has spread about our pizza. We are very fortunate.