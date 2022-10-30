Best of the West Pizza: Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill, 485 S. Jefferson St., Waterford, 262-332-7223, spankyswaterford.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our staff and our customers make Spanky's what it is today.

We started this business in 2017 with a promise to our customers and community that we would be bringing one of the best thin-crust pizzas in the Midwest to Waterford!

It's been an amazing five years in business. Our customers were extremely loyal to us through the pandemic. Our staff is dedicated to ensuring each customer has a great experience at Spank's and we do our best to live up to our reputation!

Lastly, I would say that we are always pushing the envelope. Putting out new pizza flavors and bringing in new toppings to try all the time. We listen to our customers and try to give them what they want. We focus on sourcing local ingredients when we can, bringing in seasonal produce from local farmers and growers. It's a fun and creative business to be in.

How long have you been doing this?

This is our fifth year!

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our staff! We have an extremely dedicated staff here at Spanky's.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Spanky's has been a dream of mine for over 15 years. My wife, Karen, worked for a friend of ours in Columbus, Ohio, over 30 years ago, and he had the most amazing thin-crust pizza! When we moved to Waterford we had to drive to Racine or Milwaukee to get anything similar to the pizza we were used to! I finally talked Karen into opening Spanky's in 2017 and our family friend from Ohio was happy to share the recipe! We love what we do now!

What's next?

We are still working on our new location which will be located in Waterford in the Mercury Business Park on Highway 36. This will give us the opportunity to grow and add a much-needed larger kitchen and dining space. The new place should be open around Labor Day 2023.