Best of the West pizza: Napoli Union Grove
Best of the West pizza: Napoli Union Grove

Napoli Pizza & Pasta

Napoli Pizza & Pasta took first place in the Best of the West: Pizza category by Journal Times' readers.

First place: Napoli Pizza & Pasta, 1114 Main St., Union Grove, 262-878-0999, napoliuniongrove.com

Second place: Dover Inn, 1909 N. Beaumont Ave., Dover

Third place: TinCAN Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave., Yorkville

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

At Napoli’s Pizza and Pasta You’ll experience a family and community focused restaurant offering prompt friendly and safe dining, take out, curbside and delivery services.

Since 1998, we have taken pride in serving delicious pizza, pasta and food to our customers. We stand by sourcing the best ingredients, which come fresh, straight from the farms, and grinding and shredding our own proprietary cheese blends to complement our homemade dough and sauces; making our pizza delicious and best-tasting around.

