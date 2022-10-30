Best of the West Local Store: Reads by the River Books and Gifts

Reads by the River Books and Gifts, 102 E. Main St., Waterford, 262-720-7323, readsbytheriver.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We love engaging with the community! We strive to have something for visitors of all ages and interests, from the avid reader to the casual reader to someone looking for a puzzle, game or unique gift. We love bringing in authors for readers to meet in person and collaborating with our fellow businesses for special events. We truly love getting to know our customers, greeting them by name and suggesting books we think they would enjoy. We regularly plan fun and unique events, from book clubs to author visits to special programs for kids. We are always thinking up new ideas we think our customers will enjoy. Some of our events have included Cocktails & Conversation with local authors, date nights for couples, a stuffed animal sleepover, Cookbook Book Club, and our month-long “Find Waldo” community event in July. We are frequently told we have an amazing selection of books and gifts for a small store and we can easily place special orders for customers if they need something we don’t have. We are so much more than just a bookstore: a place to gather, a place to find treasures, and a place where customers can feel welcome and valued.

How long have you been doing this?

We opened in November 2021.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Without question, we couldn’t succeed without our customers! From day one, they have made us feel welcome and valued as a part of the business community. Starting any business is a leap of faith. It stems from a passion to bring something special to your customers and community. We are so grateful that they keep showing up, week after week, with new customers discovering us all the time because a friend told them they absolutely must visit! Word-of-mouth, online reviews and customer loyalty have allowed us to thrive in the past year and it means everything to us. We are beyond grateful for every customer who says “I’d rather support you than Amazon!” Small businesses are really special and it’s that mentality that will allow them to remain (and thrive!) in our communities. We hope that our customer service, personal touch, carefully planned special events and the ways we give back to the community will keep them coming back for many years to come.

What's next?

As we near the one-year mark, we are so proud of everything we have already implemented but we have so many more ideas in the works. We will continue to search for fun and unique products our customers will love in addition to our wide variety of books for all ages. We have many more author events planned, including a “Literary Feast”. Watch for in-store book fairs, book clubs for our younger guests and a big goal of a “Readers’ Retreat” weekend full of book-themed activities. We also plan to continue collaborating with our fellow businesses and the library because we truly believe the best events and experiences happen when we work together. Follow our website and social media pages to keep up with everything we have planned.