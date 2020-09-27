Best of the West local Store: Gooseberries

First place: Gooseberries Fresh Food Market, 690 W. State St., Burlington, 262-763-5955, gooseberriesmarket.com

Second place: Piggly Wiggly, 4400 67th Drive, Union Grove

Third place: Grove Liquor Mart, 1118 15th Ave., Union Grove

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Gooseberries is focused on making your experience an enjoyable, easy going, food experience, not a shopping experience.

We like to educate our guests and employees with food and beverage demos and sampling as much as possible.

Service is a top priority with a can-do attitude with the “no” word not used very often.

We are always looking to bring new products into our store and love taking new product requests.

Almost all our perishable departments are full service with very little self-serve. We focus on local, fresh and homemade products as much as possible.

We understand we will not be the lowest price and our goal is to offer a great value for the hard-earned dollars that are spent with us.

