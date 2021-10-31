Best of the West Local Store: Gooseberries Fresh Food Market

How long have you be doing this?

Our family has served the Burlington area since 1914. We opened Gooseberries in 2006. I am a third generation retailer and have been in the business for over 50 years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our people. The Gooseberries family makes everything possible. Everyone on our staff is important. We have many who can work in most departments. The ones who are here and willing to work when needed are the most cherished. But everyone brings value to Gooseberries. From the dishwasher to the ones who face the aisles to the managers; they all play a role and are all part of our success.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

This has been our life since second grade for me. I started sorting bottles, stocking bread and picking up fresh produce from the local farmers at an early age. We found that if you work hard, treat the vendors and all who partner with Gooseberries as part of our family, the payback is 10 fold. We learned early on it is an honor to serve such a community as Burlington area and we don’t ever take the honor for granted.

What's next?

After the last 18 months or so, what is next for us is getting to understand what the new normal is in the food industry. Getting better at online shopping, focusing on the product we receive and not on the product we cannot. And trying to find a way to put fun back in the food industry as we hopefully come out of the pandemic.

