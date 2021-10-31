Best of the West Local Store: Gooseberries Fresh Food Market

Gooseberries Fresh Food Market, 690 W. State St., Burlington, 262-763-5955, gooseberriesmarket.com
Hometown Favorites
Harry Hansen's Meat Services, 10407 County Road K, Franksville
Piggly Wiggly, 4400 67th Drive, Union Grove
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We focus on freshness and quality first. We offer full service meat, deli, bakery, floral departments. We focus on making the shopping experience a fun experience, not food store shopping. Produce is delivered six days a week and support any and all local farmers. Our meat department only offers CAB beef, fresh all natural pork, Amish chicken and sea food is delivered six days a week. We offer up to 60 types of homemade sausage. Bakery is baked fresh seven days a week. We have an awesome cake decorating department. Floral department has wire service, we do wedding, funerals and any occasion. We offer the largest wine, micro beer and bourbon section in the area. We have a bar within the store so enjoy a Bloody Mary, mimosa or beer while you shop. We also were one of the first to offer online shopping in our area and will continue to grow this part of our business. We offer curbside pickup or home delivery. Our main goal is to make sure our guests, whether online or in our store, enjoy a culinary food experience while offering fair pricing.
How long have you be doing this?
Our family has served the Burlington area since 1914. We opened Gooseberries in 2006. I am a third generation retailer and have been in the business for over 50 years.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our people. The Gooseberries family makes everything possible. Everyone on our staff is important. We have many who can work in most departments. The ones who are here and willing to work when needed are the most cherished. But everyone brings value to Gooseberries. From the dishwasher to the ones who face the aisles to the managers; they all play a role and are all part of our success.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
This has been our life since second grade for me. I started sorting bottles, stocking bread and picking up fresh produce from the local farmers at an early age. We found that if you work hard, treat the vendors and all who partner with Gooseberries as part of our family, the payback is 10 fold. We learned early on it is an honor to serve such a community as Burlington area and we don’t ever take the honor for granted.
What's next?
After the last 18 months or so, what is next for us is getting to understand what the new normal is in the food industry. Getting better at online shopping, focusing on the product we receive and not on the product we cannot. And trying to find a way to put fun back in the food industry as we hopefully come out of the pandemic.