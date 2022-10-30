Best of the West Entertainment/Live Music: Union Grove Beer Garden

Union Grove Beer Garden, 1365 State St., Union Grove, 262-930-8530, facebook.com/uniongrovebeergarden

The Union Grove Beer Garden has already left a strong impression on the local community. Its laid-back environment is a great way to sit back and enjoy the company of others and listen to live music while the kids play. The family-friendly atmosphere and park setting make it a place that people of all ages can enjoy together.

“The community seemed to really enjoy the beer gardens, especially the vibe provided by the music offerings. We tried to offer something different than all of the other great music venues in the area and people enjoyed that,” said co-owner Ken Michel.

“We took the aspects that people enjoy about the FCBG and adapted them for the local Union Grove community and hope to give the beer garden even more local spirit in the future,” Michel added.

The support from the Village of Union Grove and the local community are also part of the keys to success and their feedback will help it to be even more successful in the future.

In addition to the live music, the event's food, provided primarily by Pine Acres General Store, was a huge hit.