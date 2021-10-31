Best of the West Customer Service: Country Rose Bakery & Café

Country Rose Bakery & Café, 19319 Washington Ave., Union Grove, 262-878-5474, countryrosebakery.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We work hard to purchase high quality ingredients and make a delicious product, whether it be breakfast, lunch, bakery or a custom cake.

How long have you be doing this?

Sixteen years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our staff. Each one has their own gifts, talents and ideas to bring to the table and make Country Rose a success.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

A lot of prayer. Not being afraid of trying new ideas.