First place: Country Rose Bakery & Café, 19139 Washington Ave., Yorkville
Second place: Mulberry's Pancakes & Cafe, 1036 Main St., Union Grove
Third place: The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington
*****
Country Rose Bakery & Café continues its reign as Best of the West’s Café/Coffee Shop continues, and one of the keys to this is the staff says Rosalie Laketa, who owns Country Rose Bakery & Café with sister Rita Zadurski.
“The staff here are amazing. They’re always so friendly and happy to help out any and all of our customers to make sure they get exactly what they want and give them the best possible product,” Laketa said.
Quality staff isn’t the only thing that keeps Country Rose Bakery & Café at the top, though, as ultimately it comes down to the products. Everything in the store is made from scratch with upper-end products that were locally grown to give a taste that is definitively Racine County in every possible way.
“It’s such a huge compliment to continually be appreciated by our customers like this and it makes us feel incredible,” Laketa said. “We have a fantastic customer base and we’re really thankful for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.