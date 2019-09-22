Country Rose Bakery and Café

Country Rose Bakery and Café, 19139 Washington Ave., Yorkville, was voted the Best Café/Coffee Shop on the west end in the 2019 Journal Times' Best of Racine contest. 

 SCOTT ANDERSON Journal Times file photo

First place: Country Rose Bakery & Café, 19139 Washington Ave., Yorkville

Second place: Mulberry's Pancakes & Cafe, 1036 Main St., Union Grove

Third place: The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington

*****

Country Rose Bakery & Café continues its reign as Best of the West’s Café/Coffee Shop continues, and one of the keys to this is the staff says Rosalie Laketa, who owns Country Rose Bakery & Café with sister Rita Zadurski.

“The staff here are amazing. They’re always so friendly and happy to help out any and all of our customers to make sure they get exactly what they want and give them the best possible product,” Laketa said.

Quality staff isn’t the only thing that keeps Country Rose Bakery & Café at the top, though, as ultimately it comes down to the products. Everything in the store is made from scratch with upper-end products that were locally grown to give a taste that is definitively Racine County in every possible way.

“It’s such a huge compliment to continually be appreciated by our customers like this and it makes us feel incredible,” Laketa said. “We have a fantastic customer base and we’re really thankful for them.”

