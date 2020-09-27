 Skip to main content
Best of the West Cafe/Coffee Shop: Country Rose Bakery & Cafe
Best of the West Cafe/Coffee Shop: Country Rose Bakery & Cafe

Country Rose Bakery & Cafe

Journal Times' readers voted Country Rose Bakery & Café as the Best of the West Cafe/Coffee Shop.

First place: Country Rose Bakery & Cafe, 19319 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 262-878-5474, countryrosebakery.com

Second place: Mulberry's Pancakes & Cafe, 1036 Main St., Union Grove

Third place: The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We purchase top quality ingredients for all of our baked goods, breakfast and lunch items.

Because we are located in a farming community we use whole milk, butter, farm fresh eggs, apples from local orchards, rhubarb in season, and fresh vegetables and fruit.

