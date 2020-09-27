Best of the West Cafe/Coffee Shop: Country Rose Bakery & Cafe

First place: Country Rose Bakery & Cafe, 19319 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 262-878-5474, countryrosebakery.com
Second place: Mulberry's Pancakes & Cafe, 1036 Main St., Union Grove
Third place: The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We purchase top quality ingredients for all of our baked goods, breakfast and lunch items.
Because we are located in a farming community we use whole milk, butter, farm fresh eggs, apples from local orchards, rhubarb in season, and fresh vegetables and fruit.
