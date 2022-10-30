 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best of the West Café/Coffee Shop: Country Rose Bakery Cafe

 Country Rose Bakery Cafe, 19319 Washington Ave., Union Grove, 262-878-5474, countryrosebakery.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Kravings, 202 E. Main St., Waterford

DW Coffee, 201 W. Main St., Rochester

