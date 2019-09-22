Harry Hansen Meat Service

Marilyn Stegmayer, a retail employee and resident "ham lady" at Harry Hansen Meat Service, 10407 Highwya K, Raymond, holds a freshly cut ribeye steak on Sept. 5. The butcher shop was voted the Best Local Store west of Interstate 94 in the 2019 Best of Racine contest.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

First place: Harry Hansen's Meat Service, 10407 Highway K, Raymond

Second place: Reineman's True Value, 417 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington

Third place: Union Grove Lumber, 1024 10th Ave., Union Grove

*****

Harry Hansen’s Meat Service finds itself a cut above the rest as customers voted it as Best of the West’s Best Local Store in this year’s Best of Racine contest.

“It feels great to be so appreciated by our customers,” said Kallie Coates, a manager at Hansen’s Meat Service. “We feel so honored and we truly cannot say enough how much we appreciate our customers.”

The store’s roots reach back all the way to the 1950s in Racine County with Harry Hansen. The meats are all processed at the store, come directly from farmers and go directly to the tables of consumers. Hansen’s Meat Service also does custom processing in which customers can order either a quarter, half or whole portion of an animal of their choice.

“We have a great knowledge of not just the processing aspect, but the farming one as well, so we can make sure to put out the best possible product for the customer,” said Coates. “Customers know they get the meats straight from the farmers themselves and it is what keeps them coming back for more.”

— Tim Underwood

