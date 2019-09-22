First Place: Fourth of July Parade
Second place: First Friday
Third place: Party on the Pavement
*****
The Fourth of July Parade is this year’s Best of Racine winner for Best Event (Non-Festival), as voted by Journal Times’ readers.
“We worked hard to restore the event two years ago,” said Mark Chaffee, president of 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. “We were able to draw a lot from our sponsors to make this year’s parade a special one.”
This year’s theme took a look back towards the past and upwards to the stars. “America! 50 Years to the Moon and Back” not only celebrated Independence Day, but the accomplishments of Apollo 11 and astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin becoming the first men to walk on the moon in 1969.
The planning and effort to make this year’s parade a success required communication, coordination and lots of help. Even getting the amount of balloons one would hope for required help from local businesses amidst a helium shortage, according to Chaffee.
Racine’s parade has previously been cited by USA Today in 2008 as one of the top 10 places to be in the country for Independence Day — and trailed only Washington, D.C., for the top spot.
“It’s phenomenal to be part of Best of Racine,” Chaffee said. “We have so many people dedicated to making this event happen.”
