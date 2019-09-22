First place: Lornacopia, 310 Sixth St., Racine
Second place: Dimple’s Imports, 416 Main St., Racine
Third place: Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, and 8717 Highway 11, Sturtevant
*****
Lornacopia owner Lorna Revere is no newcomer to the Best of Racine list. The women’s boutique won Best of Racine in 2016 and came in second in ‘17 and ‘18. Revere said even after all these years, the recognition is still meaningful.
“It means the world to me because it means that I have an extremely loyal customer base that just has supported me since day one,” said Revere.
Even people who have moved away from Racine stop by the store whenever they come to visit. “It just warms my heart,” said Revere.
One of the reasons Revere says customers keep coming back is general manager Sandy Volpintesta and the level of customer service Volpintesta provides. Another reason is the store’s selection of one-of-a-kind items imported from all over the world.
Now she’s expanding that selection to include full clothing lines.
“Not mass produced lines of clothing that you find in department stores,” said Revere. “The clothing that I’ll be importing, you’re not going to find it in America because I’m importing the lines from Europe.”
And some of those items are now also available on her website, Lornacopia.com, for those who prefer online shopping. The website currently only has a few items listed, but Revere said it is still in its early stages.
But Revere wants to assure customers that the boutique will continue to have the same customer service and the same selection of unique items at reasonable prices that they have come to expect.
