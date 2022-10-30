Best Non-Chain Clothing Store: Dimples Fine Imports

Dimple's Fine Imports, 416 Main St., Racine, 262-619-1780, dimplesimports.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Dimple's is the multiple award-winning and oldest retail store in Downtown Racine.

Dimple's specializes in unique, stylish and affordable clothing with a large selection.

How long have you been doing this?

Twenty-three years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Dimple's could not succeed without the support of the wonderful, loyal customers and the Racine community.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Dimple Navratil came from a family of jewelers in India and after her marriage to Racine native Denis, she decided to move to Racine and open their store downtown.

What's next?

Dimple's plans on staying in Downtown Racine and making sure to keep the Best of Racine reputation going.