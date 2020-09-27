 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Non-Chain Clothing Store and Place to Find Unique Gifts: Dimple's
0 comments

Best Non-Chain Clothing Store and Place to Find Unique Gifts: Dimple's

  • 0
Dimple's

Dimple's won the honor of Best Non-Chain Clothing Store and Best Place to Find Unique Gifts by readers of The Journal Times.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

First place: Dimple's, 416 Main St., Racine, 262-308-5236, dimplesimports.com

Best Non-Chain Clothing Store

Second place: Lornacopia, 310 Sixth St., Racine

Third place: Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

Best Place to Find Unique Gifts

Second place: Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

Third place: Northern Lights Gallery, 423 Main St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Dimple's has always tried to differentiate our business from big box and online shopping via unique products and customer service. But in the most challenging year for small businesses we realize that it is our customers who set us apart.

The pandemic and social unrest has prevented unprecedented challenges to all small businesses this year. Our customers have gone out of their way to help us navigate these and other challenges, and for this we are immensely grateful.

We plan, as always, on working hard to carry unique and affordable items.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News