Best Non-Chain Clothing Store and Place to Find Unique Gifts: Dimple's

First place: Dimple's, 416 Main St., Racine, 262-308-5236, dimplesimports.com
Best Non-Chain Clothing Store
Second place: Lornacopia, 310 Sixth St., Racine
Third place: Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
Best Place to Find Unique Gifts
Second place: Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
Third place: Northern Lights Gallery, 423 Main St., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Dimple's has always tried to differentiate our business from big box and online shopping via unique products and customer service. But in the most challenging year for small businesses we realize that it is our customers who set us apart.
The pandemic and social unrest has prevented unprecedented challenges to all small businesses this year. Our customers have gone out of their way to help us navigate these and other challenges, and for this we are immensely grateful.
We plan, as always, on working hard to carry unique and affordable items.
