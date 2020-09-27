Best Non-Chain Clothing Store and Place to Find Unique Gifts: Dimple's

First place: Dimple's, 416 Main St., Racine, 262-308-5236, dimplesimports.com

Best Non-Chain Clothing Store

Second place: Lornacopia, 310 Sixth St., Racine

Third place: Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

Best Place to Find Unique Gifts

Second place: Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia

Third place: Northern Lights Gallery, 423 Main St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Dimple's has always tried to differentiate our business from big box and online shopping via unique products and customer service. But in the most challenging year for small businesses we realize that it is our customers who set us apart.