Best Nighttime Eats: Joey's West

Joey’s West, 9825 Kraut Road, Franksville, 262-456-0105, facebook.com/joeyswestk

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine

Pepi's Pub and Grill, 618 Sixth St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Made from scratch bar food using fresh ingredients with some healthier options to choose from.

How long have you been doing this?

Seven years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our fantastic kitchen staff works hard to put out amazing bar food with interesting specials. 

