First place: The Maple Table, 520 Main St., Racine
Second place: Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., Racine
Third place: Longshot Vinyl, 324 Sixth St., Racine
*****
With a truly meteoric rise, The Maple Table secured the title of Best New Business just a few months after its June 6 opening.
Things have taken off at the farm-to-table restaurant with its large menu packed with fresh ingredients and varied dishes. The restaurant is often packed, and the staff size has ballooned from 14 to 35 employees since opening day.
Much of the success can be attributed to the kitchen staff, most of whom have culinary training, said co-owner Tamara LoPiparo, who opened The Maple Table with her husband, Tony.
“We’ve got good food, we have a great staff — our staff is very diverse,” Tamara LoPiparo said. “We have an environment where people can be themselves. It’s a creative, diverse community that we have here.”
The restaurant is located in the now-unrecognizable former Monument Square food court that housed the Downtown Subway and Top Dog Hot Dogs. Everything from the lighting to the floors has been redesigned from the ground up into a rustic, Instagram-friendly aesthetic.
Standout dishes include crab cakes benedict, green eggs and toast, and shrimp and grits.
The LoPiparos moved to Caledonia from Franklin last year and decided to set down roots in the area. They said they fell in love with the city and were amazed that the space was open for The Maple Table.
“The city’s been incredible,” Tamara LoPiparo said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.