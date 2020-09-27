Best New Business: Dunk's Public House

First place: Dunk’s Public House, 3207 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-800-1094

Second place: The Void, 213 Sixth St., Racine

Third place: Dragon Pit BBQ, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We are proud to be in West Racine as the first bar in over 100 years.

We celebrate with a prohibition theme and great food including upscale sandwiches (best Reuben) and our soon to be famous pretzel board with several cheeses, cold meats, fruit and dipping sauces. As well as our fish fry on Wednesdays and Fridays.

We are very excited about our neighborhood and those who followed us from John’s Dock. Please check our menu on Facebook and like us for updates.

