Kortendick Ace Hardware

Customers buzz in and out of the parking lot of Kortendick Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave. The store was again voted the Best Neighborhood Hardware Store in Racine County.

 CARA SPOTO, Journal Times file photo

First place: Kortendick Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave., Racine

Second place: Lee's True Value, 1950 Taylor Ave., Racine

Third place: Douglas Hardware, 2030 Douglas Ave., Racine

*****

Kortendick Ace Hardware clearly has loyal customers: The store was named Best Neighborhood Hardware Store for the 11th straight year in Best of Racine voting.

“Our whole theory is still customer service, actually helping the customer, take ‘em to the product, not just point at it,” said Store Manager Tim Schneider.

One of Kortendick’s biggest assets, Schneider said, is its large assortment of harder-to-find or specialty items that aren’t necessarily found online.

Among the examples he cited are Big Green Egg, a maker of high-end ceramic grills that promise “the ultimate cooking experience”; Yeti coolers; and Stihl chainsaws, which he said are quite popular and one of the best-rated brands in the world.

This year, Schneider said, the store added Toro lawnmowers, and will have Toro snowblowers as another Wisconsin winter looms: “We get the brands that people want.”

Another asset, he said, is the cumulative years of the store’s employees.

“Our staff is experienced,” Schneider said. “A lot of long-tenured people. They know the ins and outs.”

— Tom Farley

