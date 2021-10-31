Best Neighborhood Hardware: Kortendick Ace Hardware

Hometown Favorites

We exist to serve our customers because without their trust and support we wouldn't be in business. The products and services we offer reflect the needs of our community and as an independently owned hardware store with the backing of Ace Hardware, we are able to meet the specific needs of our community and react quickly when needs or demand change. In 2020 and for the past 13 out of 14 years, Ace Hardware ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores" according to J.D. Power.