Best Neighborhood Hardware: Kortendick Ace Hardware

Kortendick Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave., Racine, 262-639-4820, kortendickhardware.com
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We exist to serve our customers because without their trust and support we wouldn't be in business. The products and services we offer reflect the needs of our community and as an independently owned hardware store with the backing of Ace Hardware, we are able to meet the specific needs of our community and react quickly when needs or demand change. In 2020 and for the past 13 out of 14 years, Ace Hardware ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores" according to J.D. Power.
How long have you be doing this?
Since 1951.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our customers and our employees.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Russell Kortendick Sr. got his start in the hardware business working for his brother-in-law, Ed Hermes at Hermes Hardware. He then opened his first store at 1518 State St. in 1951, and another store at 3301 Douglas Ave. in 1959. He opened other stores at 3806 Douglas Ave. in 1968; Gurnee, Ill. in 1975; and 1222 N. Green Bay Road in 1980. Russ Kortendick Jr. has been owner and president of the family business since 1983. Today, they carry on the legacy at one location on Douglas Avenue with a dedicated staff along with third-generation co-owners Brian and Pam Kortendick.
What's next?
While we have been a mainstay in the community for nearly 70 years, we will continue to do what it takes to protect our customers’ trust and loyalty by having the right products and services with knowledgeable sales associates who offer fast and friendly service.