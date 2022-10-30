Best Neighborhood Hardware: Kortendick Ace Hardware

Kortendick Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave., Racine, 262-639-4820, kortendickhardware.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Kortendick Ace Hardware is a family-owned business that has been consistently serving Racine for generations. In fact, the store has been serving the Racine community since 1951. While our merchandise offerings and services have evolved over the years we remain committed to offering quality products with knowledgeable and friendly customer service in a welcoming environment.

The products and services we offer reflect the needs of our community and as an independently-owned hardware store with the backing of Ace Hardware, we are able to meet the specific needs of our community and react quickly when needs or demand changes. In 2021 and for the past 14 out of 15 years, consumers have ranked Ace Hardware "Highest in Customer Satisfaction” in the Home Improvement category by J.D. Power.

How long have you been doing this?

Since 1951.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our customers and employees. We are grateful for every customer who walks through our front door and we do not take their decision to do business with us for granted. We have dedicated employees who work hard to make sure our store remains a great place to shop and to work.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Russ Kortendick Sr. opened his first hardware store in 1951 at 1518 State St. with $2,000 in inventory. In 1959 the family store moved to 3301 Douglas Ave. (corner of Douglas Avenue and South Street). Retail was on the ground floor and the family lived upstairs. Two other stores were opened in Racine as well as stores in Gurnee and Zion, Illinois.

Russ Kortendick Jr. has been the owner and president of the family business since 1983. Today, they carry on the legacy at one location on Douglas Avenue with a dedicated staff along with third-generation co-owners Brian and Pam Kortendick.

In 2022 Brian Kortendick was named president of the company.

What's next?

While we have been a mainstay in the community for 71 years, we will continue to do what it takes to protect our customers’ trust and loyalty by having the right products and services with knowledgeable sales associates who offer fast and friendly service.