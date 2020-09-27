 Skip to main content
Best Neighborhood Hardware: Kortendick Ace Hardware
Kortendick Ace Hardware has been a mainstay in the community for nearly 70 years. It's one reason why they were selected as Best Neighborhood Hardware by readers of The Journal Times.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

First place: Kortendick Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave., Racine, 262-639-4820, kortendickhardware.com

Second place: Lee's True Value, 1950 Taylor Ave., Racine

Third place: Douglas Hardware and Rental, 2030 Douglas Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Kortendick Ace Hardware is Racine’s neighborhood hardware store and has been meeting the needs of its customers for generations.

While we have been a mainstay in the community for nearly 70 years, we still earn our customer's trust and loyalty by having the right products and selection with a convenient and friendly shopping experience.

We take pride in the positive feedback we consistently hear from our customers regarding the helpful service they have received from our associates.

In addition to all the items you would expect a hardware store to have, we also offer many services (propane refills, lock re-keying, screen and window repair) and carry a wide selection of specialty and name brand products that the big boxes do not offer including Stihl, Toro, Big Green Egg, Broil King, Benjamin Moore and Craftsman.

Thank you, Racine, for giving us the opportunity to serve you. We look forward to helping you with your next project.

