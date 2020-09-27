Best Neighborhood Hardware: Kortendick Ace Hardware

First place: Kortendick Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave., Racine, 262-639-4820, kortendickhardware.com

Second place: Lee's True Value, 1950 Taylor Ave., Racine

Third place: Douglas Hardware and Rental, 2030 Douglas Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Kortendick Ace Hardware is Racine’s neighborhood hardware store and has been meeting the needs of its customers for generations.

While we have been a mainstay in the community for nearly 70 years, we still earn our customer's trust and loyalty by having the right products and selection with a convenient and friendly shopping experience.

We take pride in the positive feedback we consistently hear from our customers regarding the helpful service they have received from our associates.