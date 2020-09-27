Best Nail Salon: Polished Beauty Bar

First place: Polished Beauty Bar, 6012 Washington Ave., Suite B, Mount Pleasant, 262-221-2473, polishedbeautybarwi.com

Second place: Ivy Nails, 2310 S. Green Bay Road, Suite F, Racine

Third place: Laguna Nails & Spa, 5502 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We want our clients to feel like this is their “spot” where they recognize familiar faces and know that they are our top priority without ever feeling rushed.

We use an autoclave for additional sanitation and we never reuse disposable items like foot files, nail files, buffers, etc. In fact, they’re yours to keep if you like.

You never have to worry about training as every service provider is trained and licensed in the state of Wisconsin to ensure proper techniques and sanitation practices. And we pride ourselves on finding the right products for our clients’ body chemistry and lifestyle so they can enjoy the longest wear whether it’s their lashes or nails.

We’re excited to say we will be offering spray tanning and new brow services by our talented esthetician late 2020, early 2021.

