Best Nail Salon: Polished Beauty Bar

Hometown Favorites

I opened Polished Beauty Bar because I couldn't find a place that I would want to go to; one that was clean, would find the best products for me, not damage my nails and provide me with the best retention. Here, all of our staff is trained and licensed in the State of Wisconsin and receive continuing education throughout the year so we can offer the newest and best practices when providing services to our clients. We never reuse files or buffers and have a professional autoclave on site to ensure the highest level of safety and sanitation. We have a huge variety of products so that we can tailor each appointment to our clients' specific needs. More importantly, we want our clients to feel relaxed in our space and know that they are our top priority so we definitely recommend making an appointment. We love seeing our clients every couple of weeks and have made lasting relationships with our clients over the years. We want people to feel like this is their "spot" and get to know everyone who works at Polished Beauty Bar.