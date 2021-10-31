Best Nail Salon: Polished Beauty Bar

Polished Beauty Bar, 6012 Washington Ave., Suite B, Mount Pleasant, 262-221-2473, polishedbeautybarwi.com
Hometown Favorites
Utopia Nails & Spa 3, 2860 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant
Ivy Nails, 2310 S. Green Bay Road, Suite F, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
I opened Polished Beauty Bar because I couldn't find a place that I would want to go to; one that was clean, would find the best products for me, not damage my nails and provide me with the best retention. Here, all of our staff is trained and licensed in the State of Wisconsin and receive continuing education throughout the year so we can offer the newest and best practices when providing services to our clients. We never reuse files or buffers and have a professional autoclave on site to ensure the highest level of safety and sanitation. We have a huge variety of products so that we can tailor each appointment to our clients' specific needs. More importantly, we want our clients to feel relaxed in our space and know that they are our top priority so we definitely recommend making an appointment. We love seeing our clients every couple of weeks and have made lasting relationships with our clients over the years. We want people to feel like this is their "spot" and get to know everyone who works at Polished Beauty Bar.
How long have you be doing this?
Five-and-a-half years at this new location.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our clients are absolutely amazing. We appreciate that they trust us and have supported Polished through a really challenging time for businesses the last year and a half. We have built some incredible relationships with our clients over the years and we are very grateful. Along with amazing clients, I like to think we have a team of the most dedicated, educated and talented nail technicians who love what they do and are very invested in their clients.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
After developing an infection when visiting another salon, I began researching why this could have happened. It lead me to state codes that weren't being followed, specifically sanitation standards. That is why it is of upmost importance that our employees are educated and licensed and that we go beyond the minimum safety and sanitation requirements set by our regulatory board here in Wisconsin.
What's next?
We are always trying to offer new services and techniques. Spray tanning by our esthetician, Jessica, is our newest services and will be offering new types of facials as well. As far as nails, we have revamped our menu and now offer specific add-ons to services that customize your appointment even more.