Best Mexican Restaurant: Javier's Cuisine

First place: Javier's Cuisine, 2011 Lathrop Ave., Racine, 262-598-9242, javierscuisine.com

Second place: Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Third place: Pico's Tacos and Cerveza, 550 Three Mile Road, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Javier has developed his own cuisine — featuring unique combinations of flavors, aromas and textures.

Sure, you can find traditional items such as tacos, burritos and enchiladas on Javier's menu, but Javier's is a unique mix of Mexican dishes and eclectic cuisine including seafood, steaks and pastas.

With more than 30 years of experience, Javier is always on the look out for new adventures in the kitchen. He offers different specials and loves the challenge of creating something unusual for his customers.

We also have delicious vegetarian options, and is a great place to treat your gluten-free palate as well. There is always a new special with Javier's gourmet touch. We also offer a comfortable atmosphere for drinks and dining.

