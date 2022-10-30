 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Mexican Restaurant: Javier's Cuisine

Javier's Cuisine

Javier's Cuisine is known for their special birria tacos.

Javier's Cuisine, 2011 Lathrop Ave., Racine, 262-598-9242, javierscuisine.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Pico's Tacos and Cerveza, 550 Three Mile Road, Racine

Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

 

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our customers are what makes us the best. Thanks to them, we are still here. Treating everyone like family is our top priority. We focus on making your experience at Javier's enjoyable. We have built our family business by serving great food and using fresh ingredients to people that have become wonderful customers and friends. We sincerely appreciate all of you. Thank you.

How long have you been doing this?

Our restaurant has been open for 14 years, but I have been cooking since 1988.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We wouldn't be able to succeed without our employees and of course our wonderful customers.

What's next?

We will try to continue to do our very best at serving what our customers love.

