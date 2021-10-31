Best Mexican Restaurant: Javier's Cuisine

Javier's Cuisine, 2011 Lathrop Ave., Racine, 262-598-9242, javierscuisine.com
Hometown Favorites
Lá Tapatia, 1951 Mead St., Racine
Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Javier's Cuisine is Mexican with a fresh twist. Our menu is crafted on traditional Mexican dishes, but because of Javier's multicultural experience in the Italian and French kitchen as well, he is able to offer unexpected flavorful creations.
How long have you be doing this?
Javier's Cuisine opened in 2008, however my experience is about 34 years now.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Of course we would not have been able to succeed with out our loyal customers. This pandemic has truly caused an impact on all businesses, but without the support of customers, none of us would be here. A special thank you to all of you for supporting our small family business. We also would not have been able to do it without our local farmer and our magnificent staff. We love you all.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
My experience includes starting as a dishwasher and learning very quickly step by step until I became a cook. When realizing cooking was an art I decided to learn as much as I could until I became a chef. After many years of experience and working everyday, I opened Javier's, preparing my own menu and bringing out my own ideas and of course working with local producers helps ensure the freshness of our dishes.